IPL 2020: BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief admits bookies have reached UAE

"There are bookies who have made their way to Dubai, but they have not been able to make any headway. So far it is all smooth and things are working in order. We have been working closely with not just the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), but also the local police and they have been very helpful," Ajit Singh told ANI.

"We have three separate teams that is working around the three venues and keeping a track of things. We are in touch with the local police and the ECB. They are helping us and have a better liasion with the local authorities and are helping us whenever needed," he said.

"In fact, we are also getting reports of police back in India tracking down betting activities which happens every time."

In fact, Ajit pushed forward the idea of a new and strong law to deal with such elements.

"We need a law that makes match-fixing a criminal offence as that will help put a stop to this. Action is taken as per the existing rules, but we need a law," he said.

So, how does the ACU functioning in the UAE during the IPL 2020, where human contact has been limited.

"See, while the number of venues are less, the hurdles of physical movement due to the coronavirus pandemic also means that approaches if any will be made through social media. So, we are going to be closely monitoring the same and ensuring that there is nothing that escapes the team's eyes," the BCCI ACU chief said.

The IPL 2020 had begun on September 19 and will end with the final on November 10.