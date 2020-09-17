Cricket
IPL 2020: BCCI ropes in Sportradar to detect betting activities during IPL

By
This year the IPL is set to begin on September 19
This year the IPL is set to begin on September 19

New Delhi, September 17: BCCI has roped in Sportradar to detect betting irregularities during IPL 2020 beginning in the UAE on September 19.

The BCCI was forced to take the IPL 2020 out of the country this season due to COVID-19 pandemic. The league will kick off with the match between last year's champions Mumbai Indians and runners-up Chennai Super Kings.

"As part of the agreement, all matches in IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar's Integrity Services to detect betting irregularities," a press release said.

"Sportradar will also provide a risk assessment to the BCCI driven by intelligence and data-driven insights, and furthermore the BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar's Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership, if required."

Sportradar MD Andreas Krannich said: "We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme."

Story first published: Thursday, September 17, 2020, 10:24 [IST]
