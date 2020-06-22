IPL 2020: BCCI, Vivo working on amicable methods to part ways?

The BCCI also has on its board Swiggy and Dream11, associate sponsor and fantasy league partner of the IPL. Both the firms have investment from Tencent, the Chinese tech major, in them. In this scenario, the IPL Governing Council has called for a meeting this week to review these contracts. The GC meeting may also ponder over the IPL 2020 window issue as at the moment they Indian officials are waiting for a word from the ICC on the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

This notwithstanding BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal saying Vivo would continue as IPL title sponsor as they need to maintain contractual obligations. However, the IPL Governing Counil has made it clear that the national interests will have to be put ahead of business interests at this time.

If the BCCI cancels the Vivo contract unilaterally, then the Chinese smartphone giant has the option of invoking the exit clause or they can also approach the court to get the compensation for an early nixing of the contract.

But now it is understood that the BCCI and Vivo could be working on a deal for the latter to exit in an amicable manner. "It is a deal that needs to be worked out and discussions are on ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting this week. After all, Vivo has been on board of the IPL since 2015 and had renewed the contract in 2018 for more than Rs 2000 crore for a period of five years. It has been a smooth relationship so far and if the parties are snapping the ties then everyone like it to be in a friendly way," said an official in the know of things.

It has also been reported that the Vivo has been looking for an Indian partner who can handle the financial burden for the next two or three seasons. At present, the IPL 2020 is postponed indefinitely due to the Covid 19 pandemic.