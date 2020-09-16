IPL 2020: Blow for CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad tests positive for COVID-19 again

Ruturaj was one of thirteen members of the CSK contingent that tested positive for coronavirus last month and has reportedly tested positive for the dreaded virus yet again. Ruturaj and Deepak Chahar were the only players of the group, which tested positive.

While, Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests, Gaekwad, an India A regular, who is being touted as the one to replace Suresh Raina is set to remain in isolation after positive test results.

According to a report from Times of India, Gaikwad, who is asymptomatic, will not be allowed in the team bubble and will continue to be in self-isolation.

Chennai Super Kings, who aim for the fourt title, are set to play the IPL 2020 opener against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 19).

The CSK management were hoping to be include Gaikwad in the squad for the opener, but his latest COVID-19 positive report means that is unlikely now, leaving them to find an internal solution to fill the void left by Raina, who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Also without senior spinner Harbhajan Singh, CSK will have to call upon experienced India opener Murali Vijay for the opening few games of the IPL 2020.