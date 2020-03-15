IPL 2020: Brad Hogg uses fan suggestion to advice BCCI and Ganguly on league rescheduling

On Friday (March 13), the BCCI postponed the IPL 2020, which was originally slated to start on March 29, to April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus threat and the Sports Ministry's call to follow the Health Ministry's guidlines.

There are chances that the IPL 2020, when and if it begins, will be behind closed doors. BCCI president Ganguly has also hinted it could be a truncated affair.

"It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment," said Ganguly.

With the number of days lost and the risk involved in travel, Hogg, a former IPL star himself took to social media to advice Ganguly and co on a possible plan for the tournament to be held in a rejigged format based on a fan's tweet.

"To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks," Hogg backed a fan's post via Twitter.

To Ganguly & #BCCI @d_moinak has a great solution for #IPL time poor scenario. 2 groups of 4 each play in one region, reducing travel requirements, with 2 semi finals and a final played at a different venue from group stages. Saves logistics & minimizes health risks. #Cricket https://t.co/CxCmO7vg95 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 15, 2020