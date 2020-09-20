IPL 2020: Buttler to miss Royals' opening game due to quarantine requirement

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI have placed mandatory quarantine rules, to help conduct the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in a biosecure bubble.

Butter arrived in Dubai, one of the three venues for this year’s tournament, with his family.

On Sunday, the England player said during an Instagram live session from the Royals’ official handle that he will be unavailable for the first game.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family - which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here," he said. "It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me."

Twenty one England and Australia players arrived in the UAE early this week after completion of their limited overs series in the UK which concluded on September 16.

The BCCI had reduced their quarantine period to 36 hours instead of the six days that other players underwent as they entered one bio-bubble from another, having arrived on a chartered flight.

But in Buttler’s case he would have to do the mandatory six days as he came on a different flight with his family. Compatriots Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are also part of the team. Star all-rounder Stokes' participation in the tournament is also in doubt as he is spending his time with his ailing father in New Zealand.

(With input from PTI)