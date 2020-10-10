Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Check out Kedar Jadhav dubious record!

By
Kedar Jadhav
Kedar Jadhav has been a big letdown for CSK in IPL 2020

Bengaluru, October 10: Though Twenty20 cricket and by its extension, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its slam-bang variety, there are still batsmen who struggle in this format with Kedar Jadhav being prime example.

The IPL 2020 has been a forgettable one for CSK so far and Jadhav in particular especially after the heartbreaking 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter.

The CSK management's decision to send Jadhav ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in a tense run chase came in for heavy criticism from all quarters as the India middle-order batsman laboured to seven off 12 balls.

Please send Kedar Jadhav back home

CSK coach Stephen Fleming however came to Jadhav's defence after the match, saying they backed his ability to bat against the turning ball.

"At the time, we thought that Kedar (Jadhav) could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end there was too much work to do and we fell short," Fleming said at the press-match conference.

IPL 2020: Fleming jumps to Jadhav's defence

However, that did not convince the keyboard warriors who went berserk as Jadhav was heavily trolled on social media while some angry CSK fans event went to the extent of creating petitions online to drop him from the team.

The fans cannot be blamed completely as stats prove that in the IPL 2020 Jadhav holds the dubious distinction of having faces most balls -- 59-- without hitting a six.

The "No Maximum" list is a bit of irony as it has some big hitters including Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell who is second in the list, having faced 56 balls without hitting a six.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, who is more of a T20 specialist, is third having faced 48 balls without hitting one over the ropes.

Given his poor run of form and his difficulty in clearing the fence, it remains to be seen if Jadhav is included in CSK's must-win game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Southern Derby on Saturday (October 10) at the Dubai International Stadium.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2020 transfer: DC eye three spinners
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 24 October 10 2020, 03:30 PM
Punjab
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, October 10, 2020, 14:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More