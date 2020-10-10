IPL 2020: Check out Kedar Jadhav dubious record!

The IPL 2020 has been a forgettable one for CSK so far and Jadhav in particular especially after the heartbreaking 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous encounter.

The CSK management's decision to send Jadhav ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo in a tense run chase came in for heavy criticism from all quarters as the India middle-order batsman laboured to seven off 12 balls.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming however came to Jadhav's defence after the match, saying they backed his ability to bat against the turning ball.

"At the time, we thought that Kedar (Jadhav) could play the spinner well and dominate, while Jadeja was there to come and finish. But in the end there was too much work to do and we fell short," Fleming said at the press-match conference.

However, that did not convince the keyboard warriors who went berserk as Jadhav was heavily trolled on social media while some angry CSK fans event went to the extent of creating petitions online to drop him from the team.

The fans cannot be blamed completely as stats prove that in the IPL 2020 Jadhav holds the dubious distinction of having faces most balls -- 59-- without hitting a six.

Most balls faced in #IPL2020 without a six!

59 - Kedar Jadhav

56 - Glenn Maxwell

48 - Dinesh Karthik

43 - M Vijay

42 - Robin Uthappa

30 - Riyan Parag#IPL#Dream11IPL#IPLinUAE

Jaydev Unadkat (13)

The "No Maximum" list is a bit of irony as it has some big hitters including Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell who is second in the list, having faced 56 balls without hitting a six.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik, who is more of a T20 specialist, is third having faced 48 balls without hitting one over the ropes.

Given his poor run of form and his difficulty in clearing the fence, it remains to be seen if Jadhav is included in CSK's must-win game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Southern Derby on Saturday (October 10) at the Dubai International Stadium.