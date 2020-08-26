IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings is a side which knows how to do well in any condition, says Dwayne Bravo

All eight teams have reached the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and after completing the mandatory isolation period of six days and clearing the Covid-19 tests, the players will hit the nets and begin their preparations.

The players will face the challenge of not just finding their rhythm back after the long hiatus due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of the pandemic but also get accustomed to the hot and dry weather conditions in the Gulf nation.

Bravo, who is apparently playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2020, was quoted by Times of India as saying, "Every team has quality players and all know how to adapt. So I don't think the conditions will favour any one team but CSK, of course, is a side which knows how to do well in any condition."

Bravo also believes that Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard will be the most difficult to bowl to due to their ability to hit sixes at will and it is going to be a challenge for the bowlers to adapt to the saliva ban in the UAE heat to keep the ball handy for some swing.

Talking about his CSK captain MS Dhoni's announcement to retire from international cricket, the Caribbean all-rounder said cricket lovers would have loved to see him play for as long as possible but one has to stop sometime. However, fans would still get to see him in the yellow of CSK.

"As cricket lovers, we would have loved to see him play for as long as possible but the reality is we have to stop sometime. But there's still the IPL and he is very much there," Bravo added.

Talking about MS Dhoni's legacy, Bravo said, "As a player, he used to absorb so much pressure and never panicked... Dhoni always gives players the belief and confidence which is the hallmark of any great captain."