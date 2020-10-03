IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings need to come up with some quick-fix measures soon

It all started with star batsman Suresh Raina pulling ouf of the tournament at the eleventh hour, citing personal reasons.

There was an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the CSK camp with a couple of players and support staff being among the casualties.

The three-time champions started the tournament with a win over holders Mumbai Indians on September 19 though.

But since then they have received many sets backs. In Raina's absence Ambati Rayudu was expected to shore the middle order, but he got injured.

Though the Hyderabad batsman came back into the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he could not do much as CSK suffered a seven-run loss.

It was for the first time since 2014 that CSK has lost three games in IPL.

Super Kings suffer third straight defeat

Chasing 164, Ravindra Jadeja (50 from 35) struck a first IPL half-century and skipper MS Dhoni finished 47 not out, but the Super Kings remain on one victory in a poor start to the tournament.

Dhoni and star all-rounder Jadeja reached milestones with the bat, but that would be no consolation for the experienced duo.

Dhoni moved to the 4,500-run mark in the IPL and Jadeja has 2,000 under his belt, yet their knocks were not enough to pick up much needed points.

The team which has quite often been funnily referred to as "Dad's Army" due to the ageing stars, has also become the favourites for trollers on Twitter.

MS Dhoni and co trolled as Chennai Super Kings drop to eighth in IPL standings

Dhoni himself has drawn a lot of flak for his inability to finish off the matches, which was his main strength in the past.

The way the Indian legend is struggling to middle the ball was a grim reminder of the reality.

MS Dhoni accepts blame after Chennai Super Kings crash to third straight defeat

The 39-year-old took the blame on himself though, "I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries, maybe trying to hit the ball too hard. Looking at the outfield, it was subconscious," said Dhoni in the post-match presentation.

With the weekend double headers having started, CSK do not have much time to recoup as they are set to take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday at Dubai.

Unless Dhoni and Co come up with some quick-fix measures quickly, the road ahead for the once mighty CSK looks very difficult.