IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings secret: 'CSK wanted Virender Sehwag not MS Dhoni in 2008'

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings secret: 'CSK wanted Virender Sehwag not MS Dhoni in 2008'

Bengaluru, September 12: MS Dhoni has been the talisman of Chennai Super Kings from the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. Under Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings won three IPL titles, a Champions League crown and never failed to enter the knockout stage of the tournament, making them one of the most successful outfits.

However, former India and Super Kings batsman S Badrinath said the Chennai team wanted Virender Sehwag as captain in 2008. But Sehwag declined the offer because he wanted to stay back at Delhi Daredevils because it was the team of his home town.

"IPL started in 2008, and if you see who was the first option for Chennai Super Kings, it was Virender Sehwag," Badrinath said. "The management had decided on picking Sehwag for sure, but Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi, so he would have a better connection," Badrinath said in his YouTube channel.

"The management agreed for him to play in Delhi, thinking it would be better. Then came the auctions, and they saw who was the better player, and before that India won the 2007 World T20. And only then did they decide to sign Dhoni.

"In 2008, MS Dhoni was the most expensive player, they bought him for INR 6 crores. So, this is a story you probably don't know but Dhoni was picked instead of Sehwag. According to me, MS Dhoni coming to CSK was killing three birds with one stone. One, he is one of the best captains the world has ever seen. There is no trophy that he doesn't have.

"Second, the best finisher. A finisher is a very important part of all the best T20 teams around the world. Even if you see all the good teams today, Mumbai Indians have Pollard, Kolkata Knight Riders have Andre Russell, CSK have MS Dhoni. And third, he is an excellent wicketkeeper. One of the best and safest keepers I have ever seen," he added.

Certainly, the decision has not gone wrong.

Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 12:59 [IST]
