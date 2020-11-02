IPL 2020: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming says Ruturaj Gaikwad is a 'big story'

The 22-year-old, who scored an unbeaten 62 off 42 balls, combined with Faf du Plessis (48) for an opening stand of 82 to help CSK beat Punjab comfortably and end the season on a winning note.

Gaikwad became the first CSK player to score a hattrick of half-centuries and amassed 204 runs at an average of 51.0 in just six innings. He scored fifties when CSK were chasing against KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Maharashtra batsman missed the start of the season due to testing positive for coronavirus twice and CSK coach Fleming claimed that really played on him 'physically and mentally'. But, the team knew his potential.

"He is a big story. We knew how good he was from the time we had the last three years and the pre-season in Chennai was outstanding. He was sick and the fact that hung around so long. People underestimate what it actually does to a player physically and mentally," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

Fleming also said the team may have rushed him back too soon, but CSK always knew Gaikwad was going to be a key player, who was slated to be a replacement for Suresh Raina earlier in the season. However, the coach was happy that the youngster has grabbed his opportunity with a consecutive run in the side.

"We tried to get him into the game really early on and, looking back it was probably too soon, it was not effective. We always had a mind that he is gonna be a key player, the fact that he got four games in a row and took that opportunity. We are really pleased for him," he added.

After registering just three wins in eleven games, CSK ended the season with three successive wins, which shows the passion for the jersey and the franchise, according to Fleming.

"We got through well, we got through strong the fact that we are finishing on up is a testament to the players more than anything that they were so committed to respecting the jersey and franchise and desperate to finish the tournament well," Fleming said.

CSK, who claimed three wins on the trot, finished the season at seventh after Rajasthan Royals moved to eighth after a defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.