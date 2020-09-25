IPL 2020: CSK players pay tribute to Dean Jones and singer Balasubrahmanyam

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday (September 25) afternoon after a long battle with COVD-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a massive heart attack on Thursday (September 24) in Mumbai.

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Delhi Capitals, who defeated CSK by 44 runs, also wore black armbands in memory of Jones. Even Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab sported black arm bands as a mark of respect for the former Australian cricketer on Thursday (September 24).

Dhoni and co once again faltered in their run chase after Prithvi Shaw powered Capitals to a competitve score with a fifty. Like the last time, Dhoni batted lower down the order as CSK fell short in the chase. They will however, hope to get back to winning ways after a much needed seven day break.