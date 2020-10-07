IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR, Match 21 Updates: Tripathi-Rana keep scoring quickly after Shardul removes Gill for 11

Shardul Thakur gave CSK the first breakthrough after KKR's new opening duo of Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi gave them a steady start in the power-play. Tripathi looked in sublime touch as he attacked CSK bowlers from the word go. However, Gill failed to impress as he was dismissed by Thakur in his first over and KKR lost their first wicket in the fifth over.

However, KKR brought up their fifty in the sixth over itself, thanks to Tripathi's big hits.

After winning the toss, Karthik said: "We'll bat first. In the last two games when we batted first we did a good job. We have gone back and see what we can do. We're playing the same XI."

CSK captain MS Dhoni said: "We've been chasing all this while anyway. We've had a few bad games and a few good ones, but we're ready to do anything. As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and that is what happened in the last game. The openers' approach was great to see. We have one change - Karn Sharma instead of Piyush Chawla."

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

MS Dhoni-led Super Kings will have to win the match to move higher in the points table. They now have four points from five games and Dhoni would be eager to make its ascent to top-four from being at the bottom. Kolkata too have four points but a win is so necessary for them to keep the confidence going.

Chennai rediscovered some of the form that made them three-time champions after their comprehensive win against Kings XI Punjab.

Some of Dinesh Karthik's baffling decisions apart, his own poor run with the bat -- 37 runs from four matches -- has put the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the line of fire.

Promoting himself ahead of the star duo of Morgan and Andre Russell and preferring Sunil Narine in the opening slot over Big Bash sensation Tom Banton -- who has been compared with Kevin Pietersen -- has put the 35-year-old Karthik in the dock. KKR have plenty of resources in bowling but Karthik, it seems, has not been able to manage them well and their match against Delhi Capitals could be a case in point. Pat Cummins' not-so-impressive performance has added to the team's woes.