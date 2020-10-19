IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37: Toss, Playing XI: In his 200th IPL game, CSK skipper Dhoni opts to bat

CSK skipper Dhoni, playing in his 200th IPL game, named two changes in the Chennai line-up.

While the injured Dwayne Bravo will be replaced by Josh Hazlewood for the match against the Royals, Piyush Chawla comes in for Karn Sharma.

Meanwhile, there is one change in the Royals side. Royals skipper Steve Smith revealed Ankit Rajpoot finds a place in the playing XI and Jaydev Unadkat will be out of the match against CSK.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, CSK Dhoni said he expects the pitch to play slow and tired.

The last time these two teams met this season, the Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring match.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (capt), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi