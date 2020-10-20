IPL 2020: CSK vs RR: Result is a by-product of the process: MS Dhoni

Playing their tenth match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former champions Chennai could not get past the Royals, after a rampaging Jos Buttler guided Steve Smith’s side to their fourth win this season.

Speaking after the match at the post match presentation ceremony, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni said that the team needs to address the situation. “It's not always supposed to go your way. We have to see if the process was wrong.

“Result is a by-product of the process, but the fact still remains that if you're focused on the process then the undue pressure of the result doesn't enter the dressing room. We're trying to address that,” said the Chennai skipper, who was playing his 200th IPL game.

With Chennai lying at the bottom of the table, a scenario the Super Kings franchise is hardly familiar with, Dhoni said that they wouldn’t be looking to change the team too many times, and going forward they would bring the youngsters.

“You don't want to do too much chop and change because after three, four, five games you won't be sure of anything. Insecurity is something you don't want to prevail in the dressing room. It's fair enough (criticism for not playing youngsters), this season we weren't there. Maybe we didn't see as much spark from some of our youngsters. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure,” said the wicketkeeper batsman, after Chennai dropped to the bottom of the table.

The Super Kings who have won only three out of their ten matches so far will need to get their act together immediately if they are to salvage the season.

The MS Dhoni-led side will next face defending champions Mumbai Indians. Having opened the season with a win over Mumbai, Chennai will look for a repeat show as they need to get back to winning ways.