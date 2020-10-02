IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, Match 14 Updates: Warner, Williamson fall in quick succession; SRH four down

Dubai, Oct 2: After a six-day break, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will return to action on Friday (October 2) as they face a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium.

The Super Kings have lost two matches of out of three and find themselves at the bottom half of the table, which in itself is a rarity. In their last match, Super Kings were beaten by Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers tasted win to defeat Delhi Capitals after two successive defeats.

CSK might bring in a few changes and reports that Ambati Rayudu has recovered from the hamstring injury and he might walk-in in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. It may also be pondered over that Gaikwad still may retain his place in the 11 at the expense of opener Murali Vijay.

Dwayne Bravo is also fit, and it remains to be seen that how the West Indian will be fitted into the line-up as Sam Curran has done a good job in the all-rounder's role. They will hope that Ravindra Jadeja finds his range soon and we may also see captain Dhoni walking out up the order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad They might not tweak the XI from the winning one that played the last match. They will be eager to see the middle-order consisting Abhishek Sharma and Manish Pandey contributing a few more runs. Bowling looked in safe hands with T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan finding their form.

