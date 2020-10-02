IPL 2020: CSK vs SRH, Match 14 Updates: Warner, Williamson fall in quick succession; SRH four down

Dubai, Oct 2: After a six-day break, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will return to action on Friday (October 2) as they face a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium.
The Super Kings have lost two matches of out of three and find themselves at the bottom half of the table, which in itself is a rarity. In their last match, Super Kings were beaten by Delhi Capitals, while Sunrisers tasted win to defeat Delhi Capitals after two successive defeats.
CSK might bring in a few changes and reports that Ambati Rayudu has recovered from the hamstring injury and he might walk-in in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. It may also be pondered over that Gaikwad still may retain his place in the 11 at the expense of opener Murali Vijay.
Dwayne Bravo is also fit, and it remains to be seen that how the West Indian will be fitted into the line-up as Sam Curran has done a good job in the all-rounder's role. They will hope that Ravindra Jadeja finds his range soon and we may also see captain Dhoni walking out up the order.
Sunrisers Hyderabad They might not tweak the XI from the winning one that played the last match. They will be eager to see the middle-order consisting Abhishek Sharma and Manish Pandey contributing a few more runs. Bowling looked in safe hands with T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan finding their form.
Here MyKhel brings to you the match updates between CSK and SRH:
SIX!! Abhishek Sharma slog sweeps Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum over midwicket.
6 runs came from that over bowled by Chawla. SRH - 77/4 after 13 overs. Two youngsters - Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma - are into the middle.
Run Out! Kane Williamson (9) is run out by MS Dhoni. SRH lose another wicket.
Wicket! David Warner (28) charges down the ground and Faf du Plessis takes another stunning catch at long-on boundary. SRH - 69/3 after 10.3 overs.
At the half-way mark! SRH reach 63/2. Bravo bowls a tidy over. Williamson and Warner are into the middle.
Over the years DJ Bravo had taken 54 wickets with slower ball variations in IPL.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 2, 2020
He takes a wicket with ever 12 slower balls bowled compared to every 21 stock deliveries.#IPL2020 #CSKvsSRH
After 9 overs, SRH reach 60/2. Slow start for the Orange Army this, but their most dependable batsmen are in the middle.
Four! Reverse sweep from Warner off Piyush Chawla and the ball beats the fielder at mid-wicket to get a boundary.
SRH reach 52/2 after 8 overs. Warner and Williamson in the middle.
Four! Kane Williamson gets off the mark in style. Brilliant cover drive against Shardul.
Wicket! Shardul Thakur strikes! Manish Pandey (29) gives a simple catch to Sam Curran at mid-off. SRH - 47/2 in 7.1 overs.
Tidy over from Bravo! SRH reach 47/1 after 7 overs.
After 6 overs, SRH are 42/1. 41-run partnership between Pandey and Warner.
CSK look a balanced side with Bravo's return!
.@DJBravo47’s return gives #CSK heft bowling and batting in the death overs. Rayudu also cones back from injury to give the team more strength. For the present, Dhoni will worry about not letting #SRH get massive score. Pandey looking good, Warner still there, Williamson to come— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2020
Most matches by overseas players in IPL: 157 - ABD 152 - Pollard 138 - Watson 135 - Bravo 130 - Warner 125 - Gayle 122 - Malinga 113 - Narine 109 - McCullum
After 5 overs, SRH reach 33/1. Shardul Thakur has been brought into the attack for the final over of powerplay.
Four! Manish Pandey hits Sam Curran over mid-on and gets another boundary.
Four! Manish Pandey welcomes Deepak Chahar with a boundary.
Four! Manish Pandey edges Chahar and gets boundary towards the third man region. Had there been a fielder at second slip he was a goner.
Wicket! Deepak Chahar rattles Jonny Bairstow's stumps with an in-swinging delivery. The English opener departs without scoring. SRH - 1/1.
1st innings! Jonny Bairstow and David Warner open innings for SRH. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball for CSK.
Milestone Alert! MS Dhoni becomes the most capped player in the IPL.
Most appearances in #IPL:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 2, 2020
194*MS Dhoni
193Suresh Raina
192Rohit Sharma
185Dinesh Karthik
180 Virat Kohli / Robin Uthappa#CSKvsSRH #SRHvsCSK #IPL2020
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar.
Vijay, Ruturaj and Hazlewood make way for Rayudu, Shardul and Bravo in CSK XI.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.
Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to bat against Chennai Super Kings.
Most balls faced in IPL 2020 without a six so far:
Most balls faced in #IPL2020 without a six (so far!)— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 2, 2020
43 - Quinton de Kock/M Vijay
37 - Glenn Maxwell/Kedar Jadhav
29 - Virat Kohli/Dinesh Karthik
26 - Kane Williamson
20 - Sarfaraz Khan/Robin Uthappa#IPL#CSKvsSRH #SRHvsCSK#Dream11IPL
Most balls without a boundary: Kohli (29)
CSK have an edge over SRH.
Looking ahead to todays fixture between #CSK and #SRH in Dubai, CSK have really dominated against SRH over recent seasons. They have won 9 of their 12 matches (75%) of their matches, which is the highest H2H record of any of the current eight IPL teams#IPL2020 #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/acIIJyQmJv— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 2, 2020
Yellow Army arrives at the stadium!
Off to Dubai Main Road... 🦁💛#WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/s1Ql18ku1L— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 2, 2020
Kane Williamson is set for the big game!
Kane Williamson looking all set for the game ahead.#Dream11IPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/rBRUFzquVL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.