IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 Updates: KKR pick up first wicket after Dhawan-Prithvi hand Delhi strong start

By

IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 Updates: Delhi Capitals set to face Kolkata Knight Riders

Bengaluru, Oct. 3: The Delhi Capitals are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

DC will be playing KKR in the evening match of the first double-header of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides are currently placed on the top half of the table. Both sides have won two matches and lost one out of the three they have played so far this season.

After losing their first match to the Mumbai Indians, the Dinesh Karthik-led side have won two on the trot. First they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets, and followed it up with a morale-boosting 37-run win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will be heading into the game on the back of a defeat. After winning their first two matches, defeating KXIP in a Super Over in their first and the Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs, Delhi lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen 62 maximums in two matches and fans will be hoping for another high-scoring game on Saturday.

If there is Shubman Gill, Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.

Here, mykhel brings you Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match updates:

Auto Refresh Feeds
08:33 pm

SIXXX!! Prithvi Shaw has been in exceptional form today as he hits a maximum. Shaw powers it over midwicket to begin the over with a six

08:31 pm

SIX!! And its gone out of the stadium. Skipper Iyer powers it on over long on

08:28 pm

50 up for Shaw

08:25 pm

50 comes up for Prithvi! The youngster brings up his 6th IPL half-century with a maximum.

08:23 pm

Halfway through the innings Delhi post 89/1. Nagarkoti comes into the attack

08:21 pm

SIXX!! The captain joins the party, hitting Narine for a maximum

08:19 pm

Good over from Russell as just three comes off it

08:18 pm

Prithvi down on the ground after being hit on the foot

08:12 pm

After eight overs Delhi have posted 75 for the loss of one wicket

08:11 pm

FOUR to end the over. Good over for Delhi as 14 come off the over

08:10 pm

SIXX!! Shaw lofts it over extra-cover. First boundary after the fifth over

08:01 pm

Powerplay comes to an end. Good powerplay from Delhi as 57 comes off it

07:59 pm

WICKET!! Good catch from Eoin Morgan at sqaure leg. Dhawan goes for 26 off 16.

07:57 pm

FOUR to begin Varun Chakravarthy's over

07:56 pm

50 comes up for Delhi off 30 balls. Shaw, Dhawan have give DC a flying start

07:55 pm

Back-to-back SIXES!! Dhawan smashes Narine for back to back maaximums. 15 off the over

07:44 pm

FOUR-SIXX: Shaw hammering Cummings

07:36 pm

FOUR to begin Mavi's over

07:35 pm

Eight comes off the first over

07:28 pm

KKR in a huddle. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw walk in

07:16 pm

After RCB beat RR convincingly in the first match of the day, its time for KKR vs DC. Here's the playing XI for the second match this evening.

07:04 pm

No Kuldeep for the Knights this evening because of short boundaries. Rahul Tripathi comes in for KKR. Will he open for KKR

07:02 pm

Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bowl

06:29 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss

06:28 pm

Can the Knights continue their winning run?

06:27 pm

The Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to clash in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The DC vs KKR match is the second match of the day in the season's first double-header.

More IPL 2020 News

Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 18:24 [IST]
