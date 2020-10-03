IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16 Updates: KKR pick up first wicket after Dhawan-Prithvi hand Delhi strong start

Bengaluru, Oct. 3: The Delhi Capitals are set to face the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 16 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

DC will be playing KKR in the evening match of the first double-header of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both sides are currently placed on the top half of the table. Both sides have won two matches and lost one out of the three they have played so far this season.

After losing their first match to the Mumbai Indians, the Dinesh Karthik-led side have won two on the trot. First they defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets, and followed it up with a morale-boosting 37-run win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals will be heading into the game on the back of a defeat. After winning their first two matches, defeating KXIP in a Super Over in their first and the Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs, Delhi lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen 62 maximums in two matches and fans will be hoping for another high-scoring game on Saturday.

If there is Shubman Gill, Russell and Eoin Morgan in one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever-ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that has been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far.

