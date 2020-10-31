Cricket
IPL 2020: DC vs MI, Match 51, Toss, Playing XI: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 31: Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals in match number 51 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Table toppers Mumbai will still be without the services of regular skipper Rohit Sharma once again. After winning the toss, Mumbai skipper Kieron Pollard said that they were not quite sure about the pitch and wanted to see what the pitch was doing. Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said at the toss that he was looking to bat first because they have done well batting first.

Meanwhile all rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for Mumbai’s penultimate game and Jayant Yadav will come in for the match against the Capitals. One more change in the MI line-up sees James Pattinson out, while Nathan Coulter Nile comes in.

The Capitals see a couple of changes in their playing XI. Ajinkya Rehang, Tushar Deshpande and Axar Patel will be out of the match as Praveen Dubey, Prithvi Shaw and Harshal Patel come in.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (capt), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
