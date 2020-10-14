IPL 2020: DC vs RR, Match 30: Toss, Playing XI: Delhi Capitals win the toss and opt to bat

The pitch is the same one as last night's and Delhi expect it to slow down and hence Iyer chose to bat first. Smith also would have opted to bat first.

There's one change in the Delhi team. Tushar Deshpande will be replacing Harshal Patel in the playing XI.

In the second half of the league, the Delhi Capitals will look to capitalise on a strong start to the season. Currently the Capitals are placed second on the points table, having won five out of their seven matches. No changes in the Royals playing XI.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan team failed to get capitalise on a strong start, falling to back-to-back losses. The Royals are currently placed sixth on the points table with only two wins from seven matches.

While Shreyas Iyer-led DC come into this match on the back of a defeat to Mumbai Indians, Steve Smith-led RR are fresh off a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Iyer's team will look to strengthen their position on the top half of the table. Meanwhile, Smith's side will look to follow up their previous win with another important win.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals:

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(wk), Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje