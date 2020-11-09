IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enter maiden IPL final, captain Shreyas Iyer describes it as 'best feeling ever'

The Shreyas Iyer-led side put up a clinical show against a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad side - which looked slightly rusty from the start of the game - and won the match by 17 runs to set up a summit clash with defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (November 10).

Having posted 189/3 in set 20 overs after electing to bat first, Delhi Capitals bowlers restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 172/8 to make it to the finals for the first time.

Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada were the standout performers for the Delhi-based franchise in the big match and guided their team to a memorable win at Sheikh Abu Zayed Stadium.

Talking about his team's victory and happiness after his franchise entered the IPL final for the first time, captain Shreyas Iyer termed it as the best feeling ever.

"(This is the) Best feeling ever. The journey has been a rollercoaster. End of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in. Captaincy has taught me many things. A lot of responsibility comes with being a captain. But have been getting support from coaches and support staff. On top of that, the team has been so special. Really fortunate to have such an amazing team," said Iyer during the post-match presentation when asked about his team's journey in the tournament so far.

Iyer said he hopes the team takes confidence from this game and plays freely against holders Mumbai Indians in the finals.

"The emotions keep going high and low, so you can't have the same set of routines. Have to keep chopping and changing. Hoping that in the next game as well, against MI the biggest team, we're able to play freely," said the Mumbai cricketer about the emotions he's going through.

Talking about his team's strategy against Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, especially lethal Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Iyer said: "We're going at 10rpo, but we knew Rashid can be lethal in the middle. The plan was to not give him wickets. We are lacking with the opening partnership. Needed a rocket start. We thought if he (Stoinis) goes and plays maximum deliveries he can give us a good start."