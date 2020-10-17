IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje looks to break Akhtar’s record

The South African pacer is looking to break the fastest record delivery in all of cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22km/hr during Capitals' match against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

The fastest delivery record is currently held by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar clocked 161.3km/h during Pakistan's 2003 World Cup match against England.

Speaking to Delhi teammate R Ashwin, on the latter's Youtube channel, Nortje said that he could hopefully break the record. "Hopefully it's something I've got in me and it's definitely something I've wanted to do," Nortje told Ashwin.

He further added, "Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future."

When teammate Ashwin asked him about the record, Nortje said, "I don't know. It's on the day. I didn't know about the 156kph until after the game.

"Obviously, there was nothing on the scoreboard. It would've been a bit of a help to get the blood flowing. But, I've got no idea," signed off Norte.

Nortje had bowled the second and the third-fastest delivery this season, while recording a pace of 155.21 and 154.74 respectively.

Delhi Capitals are currently placed second on the table and have the chance to go on top of the table if they beat the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

With inputs from Agencies