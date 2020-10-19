IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Pravin Dubey as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra for the remainder of season

Dubai (UAE), October 19: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Monday (October 19) announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as a replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the IPL 2020 season. The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 6.87.
Amit Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. The 37-year-old has undergone a surgery and is recovering at the moment.
Delhi Capitals, however, have not missed the services of the veteran spinner as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have performed their roles well, as they have not just been economical but also picked up wickets. Thanks to their spin duo and a lethal pace attack led brilliantly by South Africa seamers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals have secured seven wins from nine games and sit at the top of the points table.
Mishra suffered a tendon injury and it was visible in the scans that were conducted on his injured finger. Mishra suffered the injury while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling but the catch went down hurting his finger.
Mishra, the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL behind Lasith Malinga, bowled just two overs in that match before walking off the field.
