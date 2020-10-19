Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Pravin Dubey as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra for the remainder of season

By
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Pravin Dubey as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra for the remainder of season
Pravin Dubey

Dubai (UAE), October 19: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Monday (October 19) announced the signing of 27-year-old leg spinner Pravin Dubey as a replacement for Amit Mishra, for the rest of the IPL 2020 season. The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 6.87.

Amit Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals' match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3. The 37-year-old has undergone a surgery and is recovering at the moment.

IPL 2020 SPECIAL PAGE

Delhi Capitals, however, have not missed the services of the veteran spinner as Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel have performed their roles well, as they have not just been economical but also picked up wickets. Thanks to their spin duo and a lethal pace attack led brilliantly by South Africa seamers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals have secured seven wins from nine games and sit at the top of the points table.

Mishra suffered a tendon injury and it was visible in the scans that were conducted on his injured finger. Mishra suffered the injury while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling but the catch went down hurting his finger.

Mishra, the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL behind Lasith Malinga, bowled just two overs in that match before walking off the field.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 37 October 19 2020, 07:30 PM
Chennai
Rajasthan
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More