IPL 2020: Despite the struggles Brand Dhoni is still a big hit!

According to a recent survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Human Brands, legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the highest recall value with a CELEBAR score 82 of among the celebrities in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 currently underway in three different venues in the UAE.

The two-time World Cup-winning skipper who called time on his international career on August 15, continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the cash-rich Twenty20 League, which is one of the most popular franchise-based leagues all over the world.

Since the start of IPL 2020 on September 19, CSK have won just two matches from the six games played so far and have quite often been dubbed as "Dad's Army" because of ageing players, with most of the senior players including Dhoni being at the wrong end of the 30s.

What makes MS Dhoni tick as Chennai Super Kings captain? Brett Lee has answer!

However that has in no way affected Brand Dhoni as he continues to steal a march over current India and Royal Challenger Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who is second in the list with a CELEBAR score of 69.

The two sides meet in what is generally known as the "Southern Derby" in Match 25 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 10).