IPL 2020: Dhoni makes sure to keep everyone accountable on the field: Shane Watson

The 39-year-old Watson talked about the team’s 16-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals and also lauded Chennai skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy.

Watson praised former Indian skipper Dhoni’s captaincy and also said the CSK captain makes sure to let everyone know they’ve put a wrong step, but not in an offensive way. Speaking in his blog, the Australian cricketer said, “One ball, I was slightly off my mark at short third man. And the ball got nicked past me off Sam Curran. And MS Dhoni in his very nice way, not offensively, says 'Your mark was just over there.’

“He makes sure to keep everyone accountable on the field and he does it in a nice way. Yes I feel bad, I’ll make sure I’m not out of position again,” said Watson.

Watson also lauded CSK’s fighting spirit as the Chennai team managed to put 200 on the board, though they lost the second game. “Chasing 217 was always going to be a big ask. One thing I will say about CSK is that for us to get 200 shows the fighting spirit that we have. So many positives that come out from the match. And that’s a big one. We were never out of the game. Yes we were chasing a lot, we came fairly close, relatively close,” added Watson.

Watson also praised Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson for his whirlwind 72 off 32. “Sanju Samson is one of the best batsmen I have ever seen. From ball one, he was middling it against us. I saw him first when he was a 17-year-old, and he was the most talented young batsmen I had ever seen,” said Watson.

Chennai Super Kings will next play Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.