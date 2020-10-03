IPL 2020: Dhoni urges CSK to pull things back

Chasing 166 for victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the CSK fell short by by seven runs, with skipper Dhoni staying unbeaten on 47 off 36 balls.

"I was not trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it's better to time," Dhoni said in the post-match press conference.

This defeat was CSK's third in four matches. The World Cup-winning skipper admitted it was time to pull things back.

"Long time back once we lost three in a row. We need to get a lot of things right. It's the professionalism," he added.

The 39-year-old also said that his team needs to change its overall approach to the way the game is being played.

"We need to take our catches, not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and may be, we're getting too relaxed.

"We've been a bit too relaxed at times. After the 16th over, we had two good overs but overall we could have been slightly better.

"Nobody wants to drop catches but at this level, we need to draw a line and say these catches that need to be taken, especially when the team hasn't been doing that outstandingly well," he said.

Asked about his struggle towards the end, Dhoni said," I tried to get as much as time as possible. It's quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you've legal signs, you can take some time off."

