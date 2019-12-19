IPL 2020: Final List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Kolkata, December 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the IPL 2020 auction with a squad strength of 21 and made some good buys from the auction room here on Thursday (December 19). Captained by Virat Kohli and coached by Mike Hesson, the Bangalore franchise will set out to grab their maiden IPL title next year.
Check out the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.
1. Full squad after auction
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch (4.4 cr)
Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson (4 cr), Dale Steyn (2 cr), Isuru Udana (50 lac)
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris (10 cr), Pavan Deshpande (20 lac)
Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe (20 lac), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lac)
2. Players released before auction
Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar, Dale Steyn.
3. Big buys from IPL auction 2020
They bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 10 crore, the third most expensive player behind Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore. RCB also acquired Aussie pacer Kane Richardson for Rs 4 crore.
4. Total money spent
Including the purse of Rs 27 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Royal Challengers shelled out a total of Rs 78.60 crore.
