IPL 2020: Final List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

Check out the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.

1. Full squad after auction

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch (4.4 cr)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson (4 cr), Dale Steyn (2 cr), Isuru Udana (50 lac)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris (10 cr), Pavan Deshpande (20 lac)

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe (20 lac), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lac)

2. Players released before auction

Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar, Dale Steyn.

3. Big buys from IPL auction 2020

They bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 10 crore, the third most expensive player behind Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore. RCB also acquired Aussie pacer Kane Richardson for Rs 4 crore.

4. Total money spent

Including the purse of Rs 27 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Royal Challengers shelled out a total of Rs 78.60 crore.