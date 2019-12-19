Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Final List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad after players auction, big buys, money spent

By
Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore

Kolkata, December 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the IPL 2020 auction with a squad strength of 21 and made some good buys from the auction room here on Thursday (December 19). Captained by Virat Kohli and coached by Mike Hesson, the Bangalore franchise will set out to grab their maiden IPL title next year.

Check out the full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore by MyKhel and see whether they can run the full lap in IPL 2020.

1. Full squad after auction

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch (4.4 cr)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson (4 cr), Dale Steyn (2 cr), Isuru Udana (50 lac)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris (10 cr), Pavan Deshpande (20 lac)

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe (20 lac), Shahbaz Ahamad (20 lac)

2. Players released before auction

Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetymer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin De Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar, Dale Steyn.

3. Big buys from IPL auction 2020

They bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 10 crore, the third most expensive player behind Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell and Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch for Rs 4.4 crore. RCB also acquired Aussie pacer Kane Richardson for Rs 4 crore.

4. Total money spent

Including the purse of Rs 27 crore in the auction and the money spent to retain the players, Royal Challengers shelled out a total of Rs 78.60 crore.

More IPL AUCTION News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 22:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue