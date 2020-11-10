IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC: Rahane, Krunal, Iyer, Dhawan close in on milestones

While seasoned campaigners and four-time IPL champions led by Rohit Sharma aim for their fifth title, Shreyas Iyer-led DC will aim for their first title in their first-ever IPL final.

Both the teams finished as the top two sides in the league-stage and are set to lock horns for the fourth time this season with the title up for grabs in Dubai. In three meetings between the two sides earlier this season, MI won all the three previous clashes.

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma set for landmark appearance and couple of milestones

MI will be out to make it 4-0, DC will be itching to avenge those three losses with one which will now matter the most. And in the contest we'll see many top talents in action with some players closing in on milestones.

Here are the players approaching milestones ahead of IPL 2020 Final: MI vs DC:

● Ajinkya Rahane needs 69 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs.

● Krunal Pandya needs just 1 run to complete 1000 IPL runs, 5 fours for 100 IPL fours and 4 wickets for 50 IPL wickets.

● Shikhar Dhawan requires 36 runs to complete 1500 IPL runs for DC and also needs 68 runs to win the Orange Cap.

● Shreyas Iyer needs 46 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020.

● Quinto de Kock needs 61 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs and 2 fours to reach 200 IPL fours.

● Hardik Pandya needs 7 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes.

● Rohit Sharma needs 8 runs to complete 4000 IPL runs for MI and requires 43 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs as captain.

● Kieron Pollard needs 2 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes and 6 fours to complete 200 IPL fours.

● Ishan Kishan, who is approaching 500 runs for the season, needs 3 fours to complete 100 IPL fours.