IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma set for landmark appearance and couple of milestones

Rohit hasn't had a great season with the bat especially due to injury and he has scored 264 runs at an average of 24.00 and a strike-rate of 126.31 this season. The 33-year-old has scored 9, 4, and 0 since his return from a hamstring injury and will look to regain form in the crucial match.

Rohit, who has won the title 5 times (4 as skipper at MI and 1 at Deccan Chargers), now aims for his sixth title triumph when he leads Mumbai Indians against DC at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in India.

While, Rohit aims to lift the IPL trophy for the 6th time, there a few personal milestones that await the MI skipper.

Rohit is set to make his 200th appearnce in the cash rich league, having made his debut in 2008 for Deccan Chargers, where he won his first IPL title before moving to Mumbai Indians in 2011.

The Mumbai batsman is only behind MS Dhoni, who has 204 IPL appearances (for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants) in IPL.

Apart from that landmark appearance, Rohit also closes in on 4000 runs in the IPL for Mumbai Indians as he only needs 8 runs to reach the milestone. The only other players to do so are Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Dhoni for CSK.

Rohit, who joined 5000 runs club earlier this season, also needs 43 runs to complete 3000 runs in the IPL as captain. If he does achieve that milestone, he will join the likes of Kohli, Dhoni, and Gautam Gambhir.

Although unlikely, but if he scores a century in tonight's match, Rohit will cross 9000 runs in T20 cricket.