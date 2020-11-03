IPL 2020: Five big Indian stars who will be released by teams after flop show

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The right-arm pacer has been Sunrisers Hyderabad' pace spearhead over the years. Bhuvneshwar has a mightily impressive record -- 136 wickets form 121 matches and he is sixth on the IPL wicket-takers' list. But Bhuvneshwar is getting laid off due to injuries more often than not in the last two editions. In the IPL 2020, he has played just four matches taking three wickets before limping out of the tournament with an injury. With plenty of options available in the market, the Sunrisers might just think of a replacement for their old warhorse.

2. Ishant Sharma

Ishant played just one match for Delhi Capitals before getting ruled out of IPL 2020 with a rib-cage injury. It is quite doubtful that the Capitals would like to persist with him for another season or look out for some young talents like Arshdeep Singh or Kartik Tyagi from the auction. It is not clear when Ishant will recover from his injury and with IPL 2021 is a mere six months away, as per original schedule, there is indeed doubt over his IPL future.

3. Robin Uthappa

Uthappa bid good bye to his old team Kolkata Knight Riders and joined the Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2020. But he endured a low-on-return season - 12 matches, 196 runs at an average of 19.66 with a strike-rate of 119.51 and without a fifty too. The numbers just do not suit a batsman of Uthappa's pedigree. In the IPL, he has made 4607 runs from 189 matches with 24 hundreds. He is 9th on the list IPL run-makers. But he never looked settle in the RR line-up and the middle-order position he came out bat often seemed to take the fire out of his batting.

The brisk 41 he made against RCB while coming in as opener showed Uthappa must be utilised in that slot. However, Uthappa could not fully utilise the chances he got as opener in the latter stages of the IPL 2020. Uthappa could be donning a new jersey in IPL 2021.

4. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav has been a utility player for Chennai Super Kings, a power-hitting late order batsman, a spinner who can slip in a few useful overs. But the IPL 2020 saw Jadhav slipping down the ladder after a string of underwhelming performances. Jadhav has played 8 matches and made a mere 62 runs, and when the CSK is looking for new talents like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran it may just be possible that we have seen last of Jadhav as a CSK player.

5. Dinesh Karthik

DK began the season as Kolkata Knight Riders captain but mid-way he had to abdicate the position as the team and him played some shoddy cricket. Eoin Morgan took over as KKR captain. It was quite justified too. Karthik was not on the money neither as captain and batsman. From 14 matches, he has made 169 runs at 14.08 with a single fifty. He has had some good moments as wicketkeeper, notably that flying catch to dismiss RR batsman Ben Stokes. But that might not buy him more time at the KKR.