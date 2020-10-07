IPL 2020: Flying MS Dhoni impresses with his wicketkeeping skills against KKR; takes four catches, effects a run out

The 39-year-old stumper was at his athletic best behind the stumps as he took four catches and effected a brilliant run-out as CSK restricted KKR to 167.

While three of Dhoni's catches behind the stumps were normal as per his standards but the fourth catch was outstanding which even put the best in the business drop their jaws. Kolkata pacer Shivam Mavi came into the middle in the 20th over after Kamlesh Nagarkoti was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo.

As it was the final over, Dhoni, as usual, removed his right-hand gloves to prevent the tailender to sneak a single. As Bravo bowled towards off-stumps, Mavi got a thick edge and Dhoni moved towards his right to catch the ball with his right hand but he couldn't hold on to the ball and it bounced from his hand. But watching the ball move away from his hands Dhoni dived towards the ball and took a flying catch.

Play this on loop and keep watching this @msdhoni magic behind the stumps. Catch par excellence from MSD.https://t.co/yE7SsOWcIW #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2020

Earlier in the match, Dhoni took catches of Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell and gave his team the breakthroughs they needed.

Later on the final delivery of the KKR innings, the new man-in Varun Chakravarthy tried to take a double but an alert Dhoni effected the run-out and prevented the batsman from sneak an extra run. KKR were, therefore, bundled out for 167 in the stipulated 20 overs as CSK made a terrific comeback in the match.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist took to his Twitter handle to laud Dhoni for his efforts. Several others also praised the veteran cricketer.

What a catch #Dhoni bhai... indeed age is just a number 👍 #IPL2020 #KKRvsCSK — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 7, 2020

MSD you never disappoint 👏👏 — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) October 7, 2020

Superb collective effort by @ChennaiIPL especially #Bravo & some brilliant keeping skills by @msdhoni! @KKRiders would be disappointed after that start still a match that Csk need to finish!#CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 7, 2020

MSD 🙏🏽 — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) October 7, 2020