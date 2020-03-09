Cricket
IPL 2020: Ganguly says the tournament is on; curb on handshake, selfies may be introduced

By
Bengaluru, March 9: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Monday (March 9) confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be held as per schedule despite reports of the tournament being postponed or even disband following the Corona Virus threat.

"It's on (as per schedule), and the BCCI will take all precautionary measures (against the Corona Virus)," Ganguly was quoted as saying by the India Today.

There has been intense speculation over the conduct of IPL 2020 after Corona Virus cases have been reported from several places across the country in the past few days and with many others getting placed under isolation to resist the spreading of the virus.

A BCCI official said the board would adhere to all the precautionary guidelines recommended by the government and will send them to all the stakeholders including players, teams, airlines, team hotels, broadcast crews and everyone else involved in the running of the tournament, which is into its 13th edition this year.

Fans have another disappointing piece of news because the BCCI may also advise the players not to shake hands with fans and resist from taking selfies or photos with devices that are not their own.

The speculation has started after Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday (March 9) said the discussions have been set in motion to postpone the IPL matches scheduled to be held in Mumbai. The IPL 2020 will start on March 29 with defending champions and four-time winner Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings, three-time winner and last year's finalists.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has touched 42, as of Monday (March 9). As of today, a new case each has been reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the Health Ministry officials said, but no deaths have been reported yet.

"There is always a danger of spread of contagious diseases when people gather in large numbers. Such events can always be organised later. So, discussion is on whether to postpone the IPL," Tope had told reporters.

Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
