IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir believes that this bowler should be talked about more often

The likes of Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan always dominate the season, and they have once again put up a fine show. But former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir pointed out bowler who does not get due credit and isn't talked about enough.

Former IPL winning skipper Gambhir said the Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't get his due credit. The RCB spinner has enjoyed a good season so far, picking up eight wickets in five games at an average of 18.00 so far. Though in RCB's game versus the Delhi Capitals, the bowler endured a rough night as he went wicketless in three overs. But put that aside the bowler has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season.

Talking about the RCB bowler, former India opener Gambhir said that people need to talk more about the player.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said, "Yuzvendra Chahal has been brilliant. We keep talking about Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins; but Chahal in IPL, especially in this season, has been right up there.

"We should be talking about Chahal much more. There is more hype around other bowlers. But he has done brilliantly for RCB," added the former KKR skipper.