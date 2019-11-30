IPL 2020: George Garton of Sussex to trial for Rajasthan Royals

The 22-year-old has earned his opportunity after an impressive T10 League campaign with Lahore Qalandars. The left-arm seamer was the competition's leading wicket-taker with 13 dismissals, and he was named Bowler of the Tournament.

Garton also enjoyed a successful 2019 campaign with Sussex, after overcoming an injury which had derailed his 2018 season, and now he can't wait to show the Royals what he can do.

"It's obviously an amazing opportunity and I'm very grateful to be given the chance to go over there and show them what I can do," Garton was quoted as saying by the Sussex Cricket website.

"The IPL is the biggest franchise T20 competition in the world so to have interest from a team like Rajasthan is a big confidence boost and I'm very excited to get out there," he said.

Garton's trial begins on December 3, three weeks before the IPL auction takes place on December 19 at Kolkata. Garton has represented England U-19 and has played 24 List A matches and picked up 29 wickets, with the best bowling figures stand at 4 for 43. In T20s, Garton has an economy rate of 8.77, and has grabbed 11 wickets.