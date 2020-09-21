Cricket
IPL 2020: Harbhajan lauds Rayudu’s performance in opener, says ‘injustice’ was done

By

Bengaluru, Sept. 21: Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu put up a blistering show with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians. And his scintillating performance caught Harbhajan Singh’s attention, who lauded the CSK batsman and also added that Rayudu deserved a spot in the ICC ODI World Cup last year.

In the IPL opener Rayudu put up a match-winning show as he smashed 71 off 48 to guide CSK to an opening day five-wicket win over Mumbai.

In an interview with Sports Tak, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh lauded the batsman’s performance. “The partnership between Rayudu and Du Plessis was the game-changing moment for Chennai Super Kings. We have made a bright start and we need to keep moving forward like this,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Talking about Rayudu’s performance the CSK spinner further said that it was 'injustice’ to not select Rayudu for last year’s World Cup, where India lost in the semifinal to New Zealand.

“It will be less however much you appreciate Rayudu. I feel there was an injustice done to him when the World Cup team was picked. He should have been definitely there in that team.

“But he has shown again in this match, how much ability he has and that age is on one side and talent is also something that needs to be looked at,” added Harbhajan.

Harbhajan went down memory lane and said CSK’s opening day was a good omen. “I remember that when we had won the IPL two years back, we had defeated Mumbai Indians in the first game. So, it is a good omen for us and I hope we will finish well again.”

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will next face Steve Smith-captained Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (Sept. 22).

Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 21:26 [IST]
