IPL 2020: Harry Gurney of Kolkata Knight Riders ruled out of IPL, Vitality Blast T20

Gurney, a clever pacer, had picked up seven wickets from eight games in IPL 2019 and as per a report in ESPNCricinfo the left-arm pacer will not travel to UAE for the IPL 2020, which is scheduled to begin on September 19.

Right now, the Kolkata Knight Riders have 7 foreign recruits and they can add a replacement for Gurney soon."Having gone through the same frustrations as everyone this year in waiting for cricket to restart, I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast," he was quoted as saying by the Nottinghamshire Cricket website.

"Some of the proudest moments in my career have been with Notts, and nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough.

"I have a huge amount of faith in the squad of players and in their ability to go deep in the tournament. I'll be cheering them on for sure, and will be there with a word of advice or tactical input whenever it's needed," he said.

"Harry would improve any T20 side in the world, so it's a blow to lose him for this year's tournament," said head coach Peter Moores.

"With the experience and expertise he's gained from a global white-ball career, he's become a real leader in our limited-overs dressing room.

"What I always say in these situations is that - whilst we are all gutted for Harry - it does provide someone else with an opportunity and that can be exciting.

"There are a number of talented bowlers in our squad who are looking to take their next steps forward in the white-ball game - and there are some experienced men, like Luke Fletcher and Jake Ball, who will be very keen to take on extra responsibility," said Moores.