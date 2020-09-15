IPL 2020: Has Arjun Tendulkar joined Mumbai Indians? Here's what he is doing with Rohit Sharma & Co in UAE

The 20-year-old left-arm pacer was spotted with Mumbai Indians players enjoying a pool session on their rest day. Arjun's presence in the Mumbai Indians' squad triggered speculation if he has joined the IPL franchise.

To clear the doubts of many, the Mumbaikar has travelled to the UAE as a net bowler. Every franchise has decided to take net bowlers to the UAE as local net bowlers won't be available in the bio-secure bubble.

While BCCI has capped the squad strength (players) to 24, the franchises didn't specify contingent volume which might vary from team to team. Arjun, who has worked as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians in the past season, will yet again be bowling to the MI's batsmen in the nets.

Arjun was spotted bowling to Indian national men's cricket team in the past as well. He bowled to the Indian national women's team in the nets during the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2020 in Australia.

All these years, the teams have been using local bowlers for nets apart from the junior fringe players but the strict bio-security measures for the tournament means that all franchises have to arrange for quality bowlers during practice sessions.

IPL 2020 kicks off from Saturday (September 19) as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener in Dubai. The tournament - which was scheduled to begin on March 29 this year - was postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19 pandemic. The IPL Governing Council later decided to host the tournament in the UAE as there are very fewer cases of coronavirus.