IPL 2020: How Handsome! Sakshi reacts as MS Dhoni returns to action after 437 days

MS Dhoni New Beard Look in IPL 2020: Dhoni sports new beard but retains old magic, grabs two superb catches

Dhoni, who was last seen in action during India’s semifinal loss to New Zealand in the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019, registered his 100th win as Chennai Super Kings skipper on Saturday, as CSK beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Skipper Dhoni hails Chennai’s tremendous experience for opening day win against Mumbai



Fans had to be content watching their favourite captain from the comforts of their home, as the matches are being played behind closed doors. But seeing MSD walk on is an feeling which will set everyone’s heart racing.

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shared a picture on her Instagram story of the Chennai skipper with the mic in his hand after winning the toss against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni looked fitter and sported a new bearded look. And his biceps even caught Murali Karthik’s attention at the toss! Like millions around the world, Sakshi was also impressed with how her husband looked as she posted the picture and wrote, “How handsome!”.

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK Highlights: Rayudu, Du Plessis guide Chennai Super Kings to five wicket-win over Mumbai Indians

Dhoni, who returned to competitive cricket, took to superb catches and was present in the middle when Faf du Plessis hit the winning runs to hand Chennai a winning start to the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (September 22) in Sharjah.