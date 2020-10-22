IPL 2020: Imran Tahir says Chennai Super Kings is 'best team from my heart'

The 41-year-old hasn't played a single game for CSK this season and there has been serious speculation as to when the Proteas spinner will be seen in action in IPL 2020. But, Tahir couldn't hide his love for the club as he spoke on how good CSK is as a franchise and how the Chennai fans give the utmost respect to their players.

"Best team, from my heart is Chennai. I've been all over the world. I've never seen so much respect given from a franchise. I've never seen someone look after my family so well, the fans in Chennai are unbelievably lovely," Tahir told Ravichandran Ashwin in his YouTube show 'Hello Dubaiahh.'

"When I play there it was a different atmosphere. And the main reason is I love their culture. They don't talk about performances and are always supportive and that's is what I like about it as in cricket You'll perform one day, and not on another," he added.

Tahir said that he has got "no clue" as to when he would play and asserted that it is quite difficult for a player to get into the CSK squad when four overseas players have already cemented their name.

Tahir also took the example of former proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and added that it was very painful for him to see his compatriot carry drinks for CSK in earlier seasons.

"I have no clue. Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He's got a brilliant T20 average. I'm doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well," Tahir said.

"And once four overseas players are settled in CSK then it's hard for the fifth guy. I hope I get a game," said Tahir.

With Bravo ruled out, CSK may finally think of bringing last year's purple cap winner, Imran Tahir, into the playing XI for the remaining four games as they look to finish the season on a high. CSK will next be in action on Friday (October 23) against Mumbai Indians, who they beat in the IPL 2020 opener.

