IPL 2020 injury list: From Ashwin to Kane Williamson, an update on injured players

MyKhel here offers an injury watch list from IPL 2020 and word on their availability.

1. R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals)

The veteran off-spinner rather unnecessarily dived to stop a ball off his own bowling and landed on his shoulder. He bowled just one over against the Kings XI Punjab and took two wickets. But he walked off the field with his arm on the sling. Ashwin later clarified that he underwent a scan and the reports were "encouraging." It remains to be seen how long he will have to sit out but the Capitals will hope that Ashwin be available for the next IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday (September 25).

2. Ishant Sharma (Delhi Capitals)

Ishant has suffered back spasms on the day before Capitals' first match in the IPL 2020 against Kings XI. Ishant has improved leaps and bounds in the last three years as a bowler, something of an all-weather performer. The Capitals will feel the absence of his experience. However, Ishant has not trained since Saturday (September 19) and the word that he is under "observation."

3. Ambati Rayudu (Chennai Super Kings)

Rayudu made a good beginning to the IPL 2020 when he made a sparkling fifty against Mumbai Indians and guided CSK's winning chase. But skipper MS Dhoni announced that Rayudu has picked up a hamstring injury and he was replaced in the XI by Ruturaj Gaikwad against Rajasthan Royals. Rayudu, as per CSK CEO, will miss at least one more game.

4. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

Bravo picked up a knee niggle during the recently-concluded CPL 2020 while playing for eventual champions Trinbago Knight Riders. He arrived injured for the IPL 2020. He has returned to training on Wednesday (September 23) but CSK coach Stephen Fleming said there was no need to rush Bravo into action since his replacement Sam Curran has done well in the first two matches.

5. Chris Morris (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

RCB coach Mike Hesson confirmed that Morris, a Rs 10 crore buy, has suffered a side strain and would miss first few games of the IPL 2020. There is no real clarity on his return.

6. Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

After Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the IPL 2020, Sunrisers had to deal with injury scare for Williamson. The Kiwi has picked up a quadriceps injury while training and is expected to miss a couple of more games. His absence has rendered the SRH middle-order hollow and they will be hoping for an early return of Williamson.

7. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians)

The Australian bowling all-rounder has suffered 'a few niggles' as announced by skipper Rohit Sharma. The Mumbai camo has not let out a clear picture on the nature of his injury but it is expected that Coulter-Nile will miss some matches. Trent Boult and James Pattinson are sharing the workload along with Jasprit Bumrah in the absence of Coulter-Nile.