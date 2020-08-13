IPL 2020: International Left-handers Day: List of best left-handers to have played in the IPL

1. Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir played for two teams in Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils. His most productive phase in IPL came with the Knight Riders. Overall, he appeared in 154 IPL games and scored 4217 runs with 36 fifties and sits 10th on the most run-getters list. But Gambhir guided Knight Riders to two IPL titles and will forever remain a memorable figure.

2. Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan is one the 14 bowlers who has taken more than 100 wickets in the IPL. The left-arm pacer has 102 wickets from 100 IPL games for three teams - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. He remained economical too as suggested by that figure - 7.58.

3. Sohail Tanvir

Armed with an unorthodox action, the left-arm pacer from Pakistan created a sensation in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. From 11 matches he grabbed 22 wickets as Rajasthan Royals romped to a title win under Shane Warne. His tournament economy too was remarkable at 6.4. The political tensions between India and Pakistan though restricted further appearances.

4. David Warner

Indisputably, one of the best batsmen to have played in the IPL and in the IPL 2020 too he will spearhead Sunrisers Hyderabad batting and will also lead them. He has scored 4706 runs from 126 matches at 43.17 at 142 and has scored 4 hundreds and 44 fifties. He has won more Orange Cap than anyone else, three times in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

5. Suresh Raina

Here comes the Mr IPL. Of course, Virat Kohli has more runs, albeit slightly, in the IPL but the consistency of Raina is quite unmatched. Over the 12 editions from 2008 to 2019, Raina has never scored less than 400 runs in any single edition of the IPL. Of course, he is a useful bowler and brilliant fielder too and has played a big role in Chennai Super Kings' three title wins. No wonder the Chennai fans call him the ‘Chinna Thala'. Raina has made 5368 runs in 193 matches with a hundred and 38 fifties.

6. Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan too is a consistent performer in the IPL. He remains the only batsman to have played for two teams under different names and sponsors. Dhawan started his career with Deccan Chargers and then rejoined them in their Sunrisers Hyderabad avatar. He had also played for Delhi Daredevils and returned to his home franchise for IPL 2019 when it was rechristened as Delhi Capitals. The left-handed opener has made 4579 runs from 159 matches with 37 fifties.

7. Chris Gayle

There is no other batsman who thrilled spectators more than Chris Gayle. The West Indian left-hander began his IPL career with Kolkata Knight Riders but bloomed with Royal Challengers Bangalore where he pulverised opposition in his trademark style. Right now, he plays for Kings XI Punjab and so far he has made 4484 runs from 125 matches with 6 hundreds, the most in IPL, and 28 fifties at a strike rate in excess of 151.