IPL 2020: Jaffer says a collective performance will help Kings XI Punjab qualify

The KL Rahul-led side had picked up just one win from seven matches and were languishing at the bottom of the table. But the Punjab team put up a stellar show as they pulled off a remarkable turnaround, notching five wins on the trot.

After lying in the bottom of the table for half the season, KL Rahul’s side climbed to the fourth spot with a comfortable win against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After beating Eoin Morgan’s side, the Punjab side pushed KKR down to fifth on the back of a better net run rate.

Lauding his team’s remarkable turnaround, KXIP batting coach Wasim Jaffer said that a collective performance in the upcoming matches will help the side qualify for the playoffs.

In a video posted on the Punjab franchises’ Twitter handle, Jaffer said that the team had been excellent. “It’s an excellent comeback, fifth straight win is not a small achievement.

“We were right at the bottom of the table and to win five in a row and beating the top three or four teams at the top on the trot is an excellent achievement. We just need to go from strength to strength,” Jaffer said in a video posted on KXIP’s Twitter.

Meanwhile, the coach praised Mandeep Singh for his unbeaten knock against the Knights.

“Mandeep has been excellent and we bowled really well. We elected to field, the bowlers have done really well to restrict them to 149, and then Mandeep after losing his father playing well, it’s an impressive performance. We just don’t need to bat well or bowl well, we need to have a collective performance,” added Jaffer.

The KL Rahul-led side will next take on the Rajasthan Royals in another must-win clash on Friday in Abu Dhabi.