IPL 2020: Jos Buttler excited to be back

Buttler, who missed Royals' opening-round win against the CSK due to quarantine rules as he reached the UAE separately with his family, is excited to be back in action.

"I am really excited to play my first game, it was great to be back in training with the boys, there's a great vibe around the team so I'm really looking forward to taking the field," Buttler said on the eve of the match.

"The atmosphere and energy around the squad is fantastic, obviously lots of confidence after that first game. The training has been very energetic, guys are lively and enjoying each other's company. So expecting a really tough match against Kings XI," Buttler said after a net session at Sharjah ground.

Buttler admitted that the wicket of KL Rahul, who plundered a record 132 not out off just 69 balls lead Kings XI Punjab to a resounding 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore was crucial.

"KL Rahul was in exceptional form the other night against RCB, so he will be a key wicket as always.

The Sharjah wicket is relatively flat and with the ground being small compared to other two IPL 2020 venues, Buttler expects a tall-scorong game on Sunday.

"I think we'll see another potentially high-scoring game at Sharjah with small boundaries and the dew factor coming in," the prolific keeper-batsman added.