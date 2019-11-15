Cricket
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab release 7 players: List of released, retained players, purse for IPL auction

By
New Delhi, Nov 15: Kings XI Punjab on Friday (November 15) have has released seven players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata.

KXIP have released some big names from their side considering their lack of form or poor show in the previous season.

Explosive South Africa batsman David Miller and England's Sam Curran are the biggest names to be released by the franchise. Miller has been released after eight IPL seasons.

Released:

David Miller, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Simran Singh, Moises Henriques, Agnivesh Ayachi.

Why they were released?

Miller became one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78. He hasn't been in the best of forms in the last two seasons.

Sam Curran, who at Rs 7.2 crore was KXIP's most expensive foreign buy at the auction ahead of the 2019 season, too has been released. The team management now feels that the left-arm pacer won't be as effective in Indian condition.

Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was bought at last year's auction for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore, has also been released. Chakravarthy didn't make much impact on the matches he was given an opportunity.

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques, Simran Singh and Agnivesh Ayachi too do not fit in the new coach Anil Kumble's scheme of things.

Players Retained

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Chris Gayle remain the core of the team as they would continue their third straight season with the franchise.

Ahead of the IPL players' transfer window, KXIP had traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in return of Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

Krishnappa Gowtham has been traded with Ankit Rajpoot from Rajasthan Royals.

RETAINED: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Murugan Ashwin.

TRADED IN: Jagdeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Purse availabale

KXIP had Rs 3.7 crore left in their purse after the IPL 2019 auction. They have earned Rs 36 crore via releasing seven players and trading a couple of players. There are an additional Rs 3 crore from the BCCI side.

Now, they can spend Rs 42.7 crore in the IPL 2020 auction next month. They have nine slots, including 4 overseas players, available ahead of the next auction.

