IPL 2020: KKR vs MI, Match 5 Updates: Knights set to open campaign against Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru, Sept. 23: Two times champion Kolkata Knight Riders are set to open their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Sept. 23).

The Dinesh Karthik-led team will play their first match of the season against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. While the Kolkata team will look to overcome their dismal head-to-head record against the Mumbai team, Rohit Sharma and co. will be hoping to put their opening day loss behind them and notch up their first win of the season.

The Mumbai team went down to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener on Saturday.

The defending champions dished out an underwhelming show in their first game. While the batsmen, including skipper Rohit failed to click with the bat, the bowlers also endured a tough day. India’s leading pacer, Jasprit Bumrah will also look to get back on track against the Knights, after conceding the most runs against CSK. It will be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma retains the playing XI or he makes a few changes in their second match of the season.

Meanwhile, KKR, who boast of a starry line-up, look dangerous on paper. The Knights will hope to get their campaign off to a winning start and also better their head-to-head record against four-times champion Mumbai Indians.

