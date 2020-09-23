IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Will it be another Andre Russell vs Hardik Pandya carnage on show?

With the IPL 2020 already witnessing a good number of sixes in just four matches thanks to Tuesday's encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings that equalled the record for the number of maximums scored in a match - 33, the expectation will be sky high when the two heavyweight all-rounders take the field on Wednseday (September 23).

In fact, the last time these two met, a total of 29 sixes were scored at the Eden Gardens in 2019, with MI's Pandya scoring 9 sixes for his 91 runs off 34 balls in a losing cause against KKR, while Russell smashed 8 maximums for his unbeaten 80 off 40 balls and also contributed with the ball with two wickets.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Best possible playing XI, India timing, Live telecast, Live streaming details

Mumbai Indians fell short by 34 runs on that night and have already gone down to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2020 opener. So, Rohit Sharma-led side will look to bounce back and will hope Hardik Pandya shows form from last year's match.

Pandya has already given a glimpse of his attacking self with two maximums, but can he add to that? He, however, is unlikely bowl this season. So, much will be expected from his bat.

As for Russell, the expectation is for the West Indian to hit the ground running with his explosive style of play with the bat and his ability with ball. Who will come out on top when they take the field tonight?