IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal get enriched by MS Dhoni's 'masterclass' after game - Watch

However, the Karnataka cricketer and his fellow opener Mayank Agarwal received some words of wisdom and advice on ways to improve their and their team's performance from CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

After the match got over, which CSK won by a comprehensive 10-wicket margin, both Rahul and Mayank were caught on camera discussing with Dhoni. Although the audio of their conversation was superimposed by background music, Dhoni's gestures and hand movements were enough to indicate that the former India cricketer - who is one of the greatest limited-overs captains of all-time - was explaining the duo about which areas to score runs at. Dhoni could also be seen giving wicketkeeping tips to Rahul and some fielding position advice.

Both Mayank and Rahul were seen keenly listening to the valuable inputs shared by their former India captain and teammate.

Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions. #Dream11IPL #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/a2foU7eyGx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

Dhoni giving tips to his fellow cricketers, not just Indian players after matches, are a common sight all through the IPL season. The senior-pro is always there for those who approach him with queries.

Sometimes, the Ranchi cricketer could also be seen sharing a laugh with his fellow cricketers during post match. It is Dhoni's hospitality that makes him so popular amongst the youngsters who wait to pick up the legendary cricketer's brains.

After winning the game against KXIP, Dhoni - during the post-match presentation - said: "We did the small things right. We have always believed in the process. We're looking for the kind of start today. That's where experience counts. It's not about being more aggressive. (Shane) Watson was looking good in the nets. But what you want is to replicate that. It was just a matter of time that he gets going. Faf (du Plessis) is like a sheet anchor for us. He can always confuse the bowlers with shots like the lap shot. They complement each other well."

Talking about the bonding between him and coach Stephen Fleming, Dhoni said: "Fleming doesn't get the kind of recognition he should. The good thing between us is that we decide each and everything between us. It's not like we don't have debates over selections. But it stays between us. Felt the bowlers did a very good job. Felt we bowled according to what our plan was. Momentum with the right kind of shots - I felt Watto and Faf backed themselves to play the shots they're known for. It was very good to watch them out there."