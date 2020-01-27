Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Know salary of Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai Indians players, purse remaining, costliest buy

By
IPL 2020: Know salary of Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai Indians players, purse remaining, costliest buy

Bengaluru, January 27: The IPL 2020 is closing in on us and with every passing day, the excitement about the cash-rich league is getting bigger. The auction held in December last year had helped the eight teams to give a final shape to their squad.

IPL 2020: Final in Mumbai, no change in timings, concussion substitute introduced, an All-Stars charity game

This year's the auction was a rather low-key affair with budget restrictions in place but still, there were a few big buys. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, had a limited salary cap but still managed to buy a couple of big names in the business. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn were purchased by the four-time champions along with three domestic players.

Here MyKhel is looking at the MI players' salary, remaining purse etc.

Players' salary

Players' salary

1. Rohit Sharma Rs. 15.00 Cr

2. Hardik Pandya Rs. 11.00 Cr

3. Krunal Pandya Rs. 8.80 Cr

4. Nathan Coulter-Nile Rs. 8.00 Cr

5. Jasprit Bumrah Rs. 7.00 Cr

6. Ishan Kishan Rs. 6.20 Cr

7. Kieron Pollard Rs. 5.40 Cr

8. Surya Kumar Yadav Rs. 3.20 Cr

9. Trent Boult Rs. 3.20 Cr

10. Quinton De Kock Rs. 2.80 Cr

11. Lasith Malinga Rs. 2.00 Cr

12. Sherfane Rutherford Rs. 2.00 Cr

13. Chris Lynn Rs. 2.00 Cr

14. Rahul Chahar Rs. 1.90 Cr

15. Mitchell McClenaghan Rs. 1.00 Cr

16. Anmolpreet Singh Rs. 80.00 Lac

17. Dhawal Kulkarni Rs. 75.00 Lac

18. Jayant Yadav Rs. 50.00 Lac

19. Saurabh Tiwary Rs. 50.00 Lac

20. Aditya Tare Rs. 20.00 Lac

21. Anukul Roy Rs. 20.00 Lac

22. Mohsin Khan Rs. 20.00 Lac

23. Digvijay Deshmukh Rs. 20.00 Lac

24. Prince Balwant Rai Singh Rs. 20.00 Lac

2. The purse remaining

2. The purse remaining

After the auction, Mumbai Indians have left with Rs 1.95 crore. And now they have a total of 24 players with 8 of them overseas.

3. Players bought in the auction:

3. Players bought in the auction:

Mumbai Indians bought only six players for this year's IPL to strengthen their squad. The defending champions bought Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile and opener, Chris Lynn.

The franchise also bought out of favour India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary while uncapped players Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, and Prince Balwant Rai Singh also made the cut.

4. The costliest buy

4. The costliest buy

Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was the costliest player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 auction with a cost of Rs 8.00 crore.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 191 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 21:01 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue