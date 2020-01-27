IPL 2020: Know salary of Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai Indians players, purse remaining, costliest buy

Players' salary
1. Rohit Sharma Rs. 15.00 Cr
2. Hardik Pandya Rs. 11.00 Cr
3. Krunal Pandya Rs. 8.80 Cr
4. Nathan Coulter-Nile Rs. 8.00 Cr
5. Jasprit Bumrah Rs. 7.00 Cr
6. Ishan Kishan Rs. 6.20 Cr
7. Kieron Pollard Rs. 5.40 Cr
8. Surya Kumar Yadav Rs. 3.20 Cr
9. Trent Boult Rs. 3.20 Cr
10. Quinton De Kock Rs. 2.80 Cr
11. Lasith Malinga Rs. 2.00 Cr
12. Sherfane Rutherford Rs. 2.00 Cr
13. Chris Lynn Rs. 2.00 Cr
14. Rahul Chahar Rs. 1.90 Cr
15. Mitchell McClenaghan Rs. 1.00 Cr
16. Anmolpreet Singh Rs. 80.00 Lac
17. Dhawal Kulkarni Rs. 75.00 Lac
18. Jayant Yadav Rs. 50.00 Lac
19. Saurabh Tiwary Rs. 50.00 Lac
20. Aditya Tare Rs. 20.00 Lac
21. Anukul Roy Rs. 20.00 Lac
22. Mohsin Khan Rs. 20.00 Lac
23. Digvijay Deshmukh Rs. 20.00 Lac
24. Prince Balwant Rai Singh Rs. 20.00 Lac
2. The purse remaining
After the auction, Mumbai Indians have left with Rs 1.95 crore. And now they have a total of 24 players with 8 of them overseas.
3. Players bought in the auction:
Mumbai Indians bought only six players for this year's IPL to strengthen their squad. The defending champions bought Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile and opener, Chris Lynn.
The franchise also bought out of favour India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary while uncapped players Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, and Prince Balwant Rai Singh also made the cut.
4. The costliest buy
Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was the costliest player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 auction with a cost of Rs 8.00 crore.