IPL 2020: Know salary of Rohit Sharma and other Mumbai Indians players, purse remaining, costliest buy

Bengaluru, January 27: The IPL 2020 is closing in on us and with every passing day, the excitement about the cash-rich league is getting bigger. The auction held in December last year had helped the eight teams to give a final shape to their squad.

This year's the auction was a rather low-key affair with budget restrictions in place but still, there were a few big buys. Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, had a limited salary cap but still managed to buy a couple of big names in the business. Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn were purchased by the four-time champions along with three domestic players.

Here MyKhel is looking at the MI players' salary, remaining purse etc.

Players' salary 1. Rohit Sharma Rs. 15.00 Cr 2. Hardik Pandya Rs. 11.00 Cr 3. Krunal Pandya Rs. 8.80 Cr 4. Nathan Coulter-Nile Rs. 8.00 Cr 5. Jasprit Bumrah Rs. 7.00 Cr 6. Ishan Kishan Rs. 6.20 Cr 7. Kieron Pollard Rs. 5.40 Cr 8. Surya Kumar Yadav Rs. 3.20 Cr 9. Trent Boult Rs. 3.20 Cr 10. Quinton De Kock Rs. 2.80 Cr 11. Lasith Malinga Rs. 2.00 Cr 12. Sherfane Rutherford Rs. 2.00 Cr 13. Chris Lynn Rs. 2.00 Cr 14. Rahul Chahar Rs. 1.90 Cr 15. Mitchell McClenaghan Rs. 1.00 Cr 16. Anmolpreet Singh Rs. 80.00 Lac 17. Dhawal Kulkarni Rs. 75.00 Lac 18. Jayant Yadav Rs. 50.00 Lac 19. Saurabh Tiwary Rs. 50.00 Lac 20. Aditya Tare Rs. 20.00 Lac 21. Anukul Roy Rs. 20.00 Lac 22. Mohsin Khan Rs. 20.00 Lac 23. Digvijay Deshmukh Rs. 20.00 Lac 24. Prince Balwant Rai Singh Rs. 20.00 Lac 2. The purse remaining After the auction, Mumbai Indians have left with Rs 1.95 crore. And now they have a total of 24 players with 8 of them overseas. 3. Players bought in the auction: Mumbai Indians bought only six players for this year's IPL to strengthen their squad. The defending champions bought Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile and opener, Chris Lynn. The franchise also bought out of favour India cricketer Saurabh Tiwary while uncapped players Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, and Prince Balwant Rai Singh also made the cut. 4. The costliest buy Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile was the costliest player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 auction with a cost of Rs 8.00 crore.