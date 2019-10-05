Cricket
IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint David Hussey as Chief Mentor; Kyle Mills joins as Bowling Coach

By
Kolkata, Oct 5: For the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders announced Saturday (October 5) the addition of David Hussey as the Chief Mentor and Kyle Mills, the former New Zealand pacer, as their bowling coach.

The duo will work closely with Brendon McCullum, who was recently named as the Head Coach of the side, for IPL 2020. Hussey, who has played over 300 T20 matches across the franchise and international cricket himself, represented KKR from 2008-2010 as a player.

Mills, whose international career spanned from 2001 to 2015, is the second-highest wicket-taker in New Zealand's ODI cricket.

Making the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, said, "It's great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family. They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR Academy, will be invaluable."

In August, KKR appointed the recently retired Brendon McCullum as their new head coach. McCullum - the former New Zealand captain - has been very closely associated with the KKR as a player first from 2008 to 2010 and again from 2012-2013 and was part of the IPL winning squad in 2012. He was also part of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) squad in the CPL, from 2016-2018, during which TKR won back-to-back championships in 2017 & 2018.

Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
