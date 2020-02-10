IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders appoint James Foster as fielding coach

Foster will replace former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before the last edition. The 39-year-old Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England from 2001 to 2009.

He made his Test debut against India in 2001 at Mohali and retired from competitive cricket in 2018 to take up coaching.

He joins the KKR coaching staff headed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jaques Kallis as head coach. The two-time IPL winners will be led by Dinesh Karthik in the 2020 season, which begins from March 29.

KKR has made it to playoffs thrice since its last title triumph in 2014. It crashed out from the league stage on two occasions.