IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Venky Mysore tells Yuvraj Singh why they released Chris Lynn ahead of auction

In a funny banter with one of India's finest limited-overs batsman, the KKR co-owner said they released Lynn so that they can bid for him in the IPL 2020 Auction.

Venky Mysore took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "@YUVSTRONG12 we released @lynny50 so that we could bid for you! 😜 Love and respect for both of you champions! #IPL2020 #KKR #Legends #Sixhitters @KKRiders."

Earlier on Monday (November 18), Yuvraj - who is busy playing T10 League in Abu Dhabi for Maratha Arabians - termed KKR's move a 'bad call' and even joked that he might even inform the franchise's other co-owner Shah Rukh Khan about the same.

The Kolkata franchise let go some of the big names like Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, and Anrich Nortje ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction.

Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. With his knock, the right-handed batsman from Australia shattered the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket, previously held by England's Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls).

"Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits," Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," the southpaw added.

Yuvraj was not retained by his franchise Mumbai Indians for the next season and his name will now go under the hammer at the auction table on December 19 in Kolkata.